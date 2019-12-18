|
Sandra M. McFarland
Zanesville - Sandra M. McFarland, age 70 of Zanesville, OH passed away Wednesday, December 17, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville following a brief illness.
Friends may call from 4 PM to 7 PM & on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Funeral Home with Rev. Dawn Remster officiating. Burial will conclude in the
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019