Sandra Mae Geyer
Zanesville - Sandra Mae Geyer, 73, of South Zanesville, Ohio died Saturday morning, August 31, 2019 at her residence.
She was born August 26, 1946 in Zanesville, the youngest daughter of the late John and Gladys (nee: Neff) Wood.
Sandy retired from Lear Corporation in Zanesville after having worked there for more than 40 years. In her younger days, she enjoyed bowling and crocheting. Later, she became an avid reader. She also enjoyed cooking for her family. As a child, Sandy was baptized in and attended the former EUB Church in Crooksville. She was a 1964 graduate of Crooksville High School.
She leaves behind to mourn her passing, her daughter, Janet Bell (Brian Dunkle); her son, Roy Bell; her sister, Joyce Fracker; her brothers, Jerry Wood, Ivan Wood and Richard Wood; her grandchildren, Justin Bell and Kaitlyn Dunkle and many nieces and nephews.
Welcoming her into her eternal home are her parents; her sisters, Mary Jean Wood and Wanda Maier and her brothers, Tom Wood and Johnny Rex Wood.
Sandy's family will welcome visitors 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville where funeral services and a celebration of Sandy's life will be held at 7:00 PM with Pastor Conard Wolf presenting the service where cremation will follow.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 5, 2019