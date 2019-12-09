Resources
Sandra Mae Orr

Sandra Mae Orr Obituary
Sandra Mae Orr

Carlwick - Sandra Mae Orr, 75, of Carlwick, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville, Ohio.

Sandra was born July 12, 1944 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Robert and Freda Wietzel. She was a graduate of Philo High School and worked as a licensed optician for many years in the Zanesville area. She faithfully attended the Duncan Falls United Methodist Church.

Sandra is survived by her two sons, Kevin (Shelley) Roberts of Zanesville and Christopher (Sherry) Roberts of Philo; her granddaughters, Erica Roberts, Kylie Roberts, Kylie Gibson, and Peyton Roberts; her great grandchildren, Dejah Rasor, Bryson Yingling, Alayah Roberts, Ayden Davis, Brealynn Davis, and Hudson Davis; her sister, Shirley (Bub) Deitrick of Zanesville, a niece, Roberta Funk, and a nephew, Bobby Deitrick.

In a final selfless act, Sandra donated her body to the Ohio University of Athens to aide research and study to the medical community. The family would like to offer special thanks to the loving care provided by the staff of Cedar Hill Care Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
