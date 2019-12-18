|
Sandra "Sandy" Marie (Buck) McFarland
Zanesville - Sandra "Sandy" Marie (Buck) McFarland, 70, of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 17th, 2019. She was surrounded by family.
Her story, traditional - but unique. Sandy was born July 31st, 1949 to the late Fred and Marie Buck. She was the oldest of three children. Her love for her parents and baby brothers would become the foundation of the love she would give to all she met.
At the young age of 18, Sandy married the love of her life, Jeffery McFarland, and for 51 years, they loved hard. Together they share five children; Jeffery Matthew "Matt" (Bootsie), James Michael "Mike" (Jocelyn), Joseph Mitchell "Mitch" (Tammy Brewer), Jana Michelle (Bill) Adams, and Jason Mark "Bubba" (Tonya). She is most grateful to her children for giving her, her grandbabies- all of which were and will remain, her "sunshine when skies are grey".
Sandy was a hard-working woman and a firm believer in the Lord. She spent most of her working years with Muskingum County Job and Family Services and her Sundays with First Christian Church. In her downtime you might find her at home, sipping a salt-rimmed margarita, but if not there you could surely find her at Walmart!
Sandy got her smile and eyes from her father, her grit and tenacity from her mother, but her laugh was all her own. She cared more than anyone and in the darkest times, she would always find the light. Sandy was warm and most welcoming and cared deeply for all those she knew. Her love, unconditional. Her spirit, spunky. Sandy gave endlessly.
Sandy is preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Mike Buck; mother and father-in-law, James "Jim" and Marguerite (Carpenter) McFarland; and a special aunt Erma. She is survived by her husband Jeff; brother, Fred (Allison) Buck; five children;14 grandbabies: Sadie (William) Pachan, Macey (Joshua) Mainini, Ian, J.T., Riley, Terra, Kyle, Grant, Grace, Lexi, Marissa, Darius, Iris, and Noah; one great-grandbaby, Kanon McFarland; sister-in-laws Betsy Buck, Judith (McFarland) Quinlan, Jill (McFarland) Grandstaff and Jean (McFarland) Roessler; brother in law, Jack McFarland, and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Genesis Healthcare System for the love and care they gave to their precious Sandy.
Services honoring Sandy will be held 4 to 7 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Dawn Remster officiating. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019