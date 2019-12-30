Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Orr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Orr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Orr Obituary
Sandra Orr

Zanesville - Sandra Mae Orr, 75, of Carlwick, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Cedar Hill Care Center in Zanesville, Ohio.

Sandra was born July 12, 1944 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of the late Robert and Freda Wietzel. She was a graduate of Philo High School and worked as a licensed optician for many years in the Zanesville area. She faithfully attended the Duncan Falls United Methodist Church.

Sandra is survived by her two sons, Kevin (Shelley) Roberts of Zanesville and Christopher (Sherry) Roberts of Philo; her granddaughters, Erica Roberts, Kylie Roberts, Kylie Gibson, and Peyton Roberts; her great grandchildren, Dejah Rasor, Bryson Yingling, Alayah Roberts, Ayden Davis, Brealynn Davis, and Hudson Davis; her sister, Shirley (Bub) Deitrick of Zanesville, a niece, Roberta Funk, and a nephew, Bobby Deitrick.

In a final selfless act, Sandra donated her body to the Ohio University of Athens to aide research and study to the medical community. The family would like to offer special thanks to the loving care provided by the staff of Cedar Hill Care Center. Memorial Visitations will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm at the Farus Funeral Home in Duncan Falls with services at 4 pm with Pastor Karen Osborn Officiating.

www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -