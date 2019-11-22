|
Sandra "Sandy" Smith
Zanesville - Sandra Kay "Sandy" (Cochran) Smith, 74, of Zanesville, Ohio went to be with The Lord before sunrise on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Summit Trace Nursing Home in Columbus, Ohio. Sandy was born February 14, 1945 to the late Pernell and Magdalene Cochran. In addition to her parents, Sandy is also preceded in death by her sister, Priscilla Ann Dungee; her brother, Theodore Marshall Cochran; a niece, Nelvenia Edwards; nephews, Tony Gibson and Shawn Norvet.
Sandy leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Marcellus (Lori) Smith III and Shaenaka Toravonna Smith; 6 grandchildren; sisters, Marcella Reece, Pauletta Cochran, and Orvella (W.G.) Romine; brothers, Parnell Cochran, Alvin (Renee) Cochran, and Anthony (Sue) Cochran; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Sandra enjoyed spending her free time watching movies and helping other people. She was an educator and dedicated many years of service to the healthcare industry. Sandra was a strong and loving woman, who would stop what she was doing to help her family members. She will be deeply missed by her children and family as they cherish and celebrate her life and the time they did have together with thankfulness. You may call on the family Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 4 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Elder Parnell Cochran officiating. Cremation will follow. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019