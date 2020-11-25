1/1
Sandra Sue Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Sue Young

Frazeysburg - Sandra Sue Young, 76 of Frazeysburg, passed away on November 25, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital.

Sandy was born in Zanesville on May 8, 1944. She is the daughter of the late Andrew and Goldie (Passwaters) Harvey. She retired from Sunfield in Hebron and before that she worked for Essex Wire and Lear Corporation in Zanesville. She enjoyed playing cards, playing bingo and shopping, but most especially she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sandy is survived by her children, Teresa (Joe) Lewis, Rod (Yelena) Young, Keith Young, Tammy (Warren) Howard and Sherry (Gary) Murphy; her grandchildren, Amanda (Mark) Welch, Jessica (Gary) Clapper, Elizabeth Lewis, Ryan Browning, Zach Young, Neveah Young, Lucas Howard, Matthew Howard, Andrew Culp, Haley Murphy, Harley Murphy, and Hannah Murphy and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Sandy is preceded in death by her siblings, Ellen, Sonny, Raymond, Pete, Russell, Jerry, Clara, Shirley, June, Ruth, Patty and Lucille.

In keeping with her wishes a caring cremation will take place and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Young family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson-Farus Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved