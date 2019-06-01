|
Sarah Catherine Ferguson
Zanesville - Sarah Catherine Ferguson, 93, of Zanesville, died at 5:06 A.M. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at The Oaks at Northpointe, Zanesville. She was born June 14, 1925, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Daniel and Erma Newell Helsel. She was a homemaker and a member of Gratiot United Methodist Church. Catherine loved to play cards, read books, and do puzzles. But more than anything, she loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane (Frank) Laihr and Nancy (Troy) Huffman; two sons, Rick Ferguson and David (Sandy) Ferguson; Four grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrea, Quintin, and Shania; ; Six great-grandchildren, Tori, Kendra, Callie, Missy, Zack, and Ethan; Four great great grandchildren and a step grandson Ryan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Robert J. Ferguson whom she married May 25, 1947 and died November 14, 2004; twin sons, Calvin and Melvin; a sister, Mary Fulks; and two brothers, Daniel and Joe Helsel.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. Graveside Services will follow at 1:45 P.M. at New Concord Cemetery, New Concord with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating.
To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
The family would like to thank the Oaks at Northpointe and Genesis Hospice for the wonderful care our mother received.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 1, 2019