Services
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:45 PM
New Concord Cemetery
New Concord, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Catherine Ferguson


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah Catherine Ferguson Obituary
Sarah Catherine Ferguson

Zanesville - Sarah Catherine Ferguson, 93, of Zanesville, died at 5:06 A.M. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at The Oaks at Northpointe, Zanesville. She was born June 14, 1925, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Daniel and Erma Newell Helsel. She was a homemaker and a member of Gratiot United Methodist Church. Catherine loved to play cards, read books, and do puzzles. But more than anything, she loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Diane (Frank) Laihr and Nancy (Troy) Huffman; two sons, Rick Ferguson and David (Sandy) Ferguson; Four grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrea, Quintin, and Shania; ; Six great-grandchildren, Tori, Kendra, Callie, Missy, Zack, and Ethan; Four great great grandchildren and a step grandson Ryan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Robert J. Ferguson whom she married May 25, 1947 and died November 14, 2004; twin sons, Calvin and Melvin; a sister, Mary Fulks; and two brothers, Daniel and Joe Helsel.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. Graveside Services will follow at 1:45 P.M. at New Concord Cemetery, New Concord with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.

The family would like to thank the Oaks at Northpointe and Genesis Hospice for the wonderful care our mother received.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now