Sarah L. Riley
Sarah L. Riley

Crooksville - Sarah L. Riley, 81, of Crooksville, went home to be with the Lord in the late hours of Monday August 3, 2020 at Genesis Healthcare after a short battle with pneumonia. She was born on January 17, 1939 in Somerset, Ohio to the late Stanley Forrest and Katura Ansel Cannon. Sarah was an active member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, where she loved to play the piano for worship services. She had many close lady friends within the church and was involved with the Red Hat Society. Sarah retired from Crooksville Schools where she held various positions in the cafeteria. She enjoyed her summers camping at Pikes Peak Campground of Kimbolton, Ohio with family and her little puppy Paris. Sarah is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl (Roger) Caton of Roseville and Paula (Marc) Caton of Crooksville; son and daughter-in-law, Bradley (Kelly) Riley of Kimbolton; daughter-in-law, Ann Gannon of Lakeland, Fl; grandchildren, Justin ( Tina) Caton, Shannon (Ben)Caton- Hess, Sarah (Shawn) Caton-Hampp, Bryan (Ashley) Caton, Jennifer (Mason Somers) Caton, Darci (Jeff) Savage-Adair, Nancy (Volker) Mueller, Larissa Riley, Chelsi Riley, Jordan Bowen, Cody Bowen, Rylee Caton, Dallas Caton, Dakota Caton, Jadelyn Caton, Emma Caton, Gracie Caton and Ava Caton, 31 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; brother, Jack (Shirley) Cannon; sister and brother-in-law, Janet (Curtis) Frayley. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years, Paul N. Riley, whom she married on June 30, 1957; son, Andy Riley; brother, James Cannon; sisters, Pauline Clark, Joyce Pargeon and Jane Hinus. Calling hours will be held Thursday August 6, 2020 from 11am to 2pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will begin at 2pm with Pastor Marc Caton and Pastor John Sowers officiating. She will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery next to her husband, Paul. In complying with state and county recommendations, we ask that you bring your own facial covering or mask and abide by the social distancing rules posted. You may sign the online guest book, send a note of support or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com






