Sarah Ludinich
Frazeysburg - Sarah Elizabeth Ludinich, 24, of Frazeysburg, Ohio died Thursday afternoon, February 20, 2020 at her home. Her loving family was at her side.
Born November 17, 1995 in Zanesville, Ohio she is the daughter of Stephen and Robin (Chaney) Ludinich of Frazeysburg. Sarah was a 2014 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and she received her Bachelor's Degree in Strength and Conditioning from The University of Findlay in 2020. She was a member of the Frazeysburg United Methodist Church and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at The University of Findlay. She enjoyed walking, kayaking, hiking with her dog "Lucy" and trivia.
Surviving in addition to her parents is her sister and brother in-law, Lindsay and Patrick Stanberry of Nashport; her nieces Regan and Ellison; her best friends, Alicia, Megan and Katie and a special friend, Ally, a special needs child to whom she gave therapy for several years. Also surviving are her "Findlay Parents", Mike and Debbie Vorst.
Sarah was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Pearl Ludinich and her maternal grandparents, Ralph and May Chaney.
Calling hours will be 2pm to 8pm Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
A celebration of Sarah's life will be held at 1:00pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Frazeysburg United Methodist Church, 87 West Second Street, with Pastor John Kay officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Ohio, 4900 Reed Road, Columbus, Ohio 43220 or to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, Ohio 43055.
