|
|
Sarah Lynn Denny
Shawnee - Sarah Lynn Denny, 25, of Shawnee passed away Sunday July 21, 2019 from injuries sustained in a ATV accident.
She was born November 16, 1993 in Zanesville the daughter of Newt and Amy Mitchell Denny.
Sarah was a hard working and fun loving person, who always greeted everyone she met with her beautiful smile; she was a graduate of Miller High School and Hocking College and she worked at the Eye Surgery Associates of Zanesville.
Besides her parents she is survived by her brothers Wyatt and Lane Denny; her paternal grandfather Jim Denny and her maternal grandparents Tom and Janet Mitchell; aunts and uncles Rich (Nancy) Denny, Keith (Sandra) Denny, Cheryl Winegardner, Rita (Mike) Castor, Jake (Darlene) Denny, Ryan and Mary Mae Mitchell and Andrea and Tommy Snyder; her dogs Max and Laila, several cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her infant sister Elizabeth Marie Denny and her grandmother Flora Alice Brunton Denny.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday July 25, 2019 at Saint Bernard Catholic Church, Corning with Father Michael Hartge as celebrant.
Interment: Shawnee Cemetery
Friends may call from 2-5 and 7-9 pm on Wednesday at the J.E. HUMPHREY FUNERAL HOME 118 West Walnut Street, Shawnee, A memorial fund has been set up in memory of Sarah and donations may be made to Century National, Park National or Fairfield National Banks in her honor.
To sign the online guest book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com
Published in the Times Recorder on July 23, 2019