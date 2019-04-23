|
Sarah Starner
Coolville - Sarah Elizabeth Starner, 72, of Coolville, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Sarah was born October 29, 1946 to the late Walter and Pauline (Hoops) Conkle. In addition to her parents, Sarah is also preceded in death by siblings, Don and "Tuttie".
Sarah leaves behind to mourn her passing, her loving husband, John Starner; her children, Bobby Zigler, Debbie Cunningham, and David Shelton; step-son, Michael; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; 3 brothers; 5 sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Sarah enjoyed going to yard sales to find hidden treasures. She was also an avid BINGO player. She will be deeply missed.
You may call on the family Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services, in Zanesville. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 23, 2019