1/1
Saundra S. Noland
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Saundra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Saundra S. Noland

DRESDEN - Saundra S. Noland, 78, of Dresden, died at 9:46 P.M. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home. She was born August 5, 1942, in Dresden, a daughter of the late Charles and Zona (Preston) Wolford. She retired from Ohio Plastics after over thirty years of employment, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 29, and enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandson.

She is survived by a daughter, Tina (Dustin) Kuhn; a grandson, Alex Kuhn; two sisters, Donna (Ronald) Mercer and Becky Brown; a special niece which Saundra raised and thought of as a granddaughter, Sandy Brown; Sandy's family, Madison, Kegeen, and McKenna; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Lee Noland who died in 2007; a son, Terry Noland; and siblings, Kenneth, Charles, Thelma, Jean, Robert, Donna, Lee, Ralph, and Gerald.

A cremation has taken place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, the area's only funeral home owned crematory.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved