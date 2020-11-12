Saundra S. Noland
DRESDEN - Saundra S. Noland, 78, of Dresden, died at 9:46 P.M. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home. She was born August 5, 1942, in Dresden, a daughter of the late Charles and Zona (Preston) Wolford. She retired from Ohio Plastics after over thirty years of employment, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 29, and enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandson.
She is survived by a daughter, Tina (Dustin) Kuhn; a grandson, Alex Kuhn; two sisters, Donna (Ronald) Mercer and Becky Brown; a special niece which Saundra raised and thought of as a granddaughter, Sandy Brown; Sandy's family, Madison, Kegeen, and McKenna; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Lee Noland who died in 2007; a son, Terry Noland; and siblings, Kenneth, Charles, Thelma, Jean, Robert, Donna, Lee, Ralph, and Gerald.
