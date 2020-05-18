|
Saxton Riley Baker
Malta - Saxton Riley Baker, 15, of Malta, formerly of Dresden, passed away May 15, 2020 at 1:23am at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus after a tragic accident. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on June 10, 2004, the son of Jeffrey (Wanda Burfield) Baker of Malta, OH and Megan Baker of Frazeysburg.
Saxton enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to music, hanging out with his dogs, playing Fortnite, and spending time with his friends. He was a special boy and touched the hearts of everyone he met.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his brothers Stone (Ashley Mitchell) Baker of Dresden, Sabin Baker of Frazeysburg, and new baby brother that's expected to arrive in September River Riley; nieces and nephews, Hunter, Jinson, Azlynn, and Saige; aunts and uncles Molly Mahon, Johnnie and Darrell Mayer, Josh (Tristan) Baker, Jake Baker and their children; grandmothers Beverly Mahon and Kim Baker both of Dresden; great grandfather, Jack Black of Carrolton; several great aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends.
Saxton is preceded in death by his grandfathers Galen Mahon and Jeff Baker Sr.; and great grandmother Judy Black.
A cremation will take place and Celebration of Life and Candlelight Vigil will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 8:00pm at the Village of Dresden Boat Ramp. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed to Century National Bank C/O Saxton Baker Memorial Fund, 91 W Dave Longaberger Ave, Dresden, OH 43821.
A memorial service will also be held in Morgan County at a later date.
The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory, Coshocton, Ohio is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 18 to May 19, 2020