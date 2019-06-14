|
Scott M. Meadows
Malta - Scott M. Meadows, 48, passed away on Weds. June 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born on July 11, 1970 in Zanesville, Ohio to Dudley Meadows and Cheryl Weaver Miller. He worked as a bridge inspector for the Ohio Dept. of Transportation District 10 as a bridge inspector. He was a member of Valley Masonic Lodge # 145 and loved to hunt, fish and be active in any other outdoor sports. He is survived by his father, Dudley Meadows of McConnelsville, mother, Cheryl (Jim) Miller of Malta, wife Kim Eveland Meadows of the home, 2 sons, Logan (Hannah Coon) Meadows of Zanesville, and Cameron Meadows of McConnelsville, 2 brothers, Casey Miller of Nashport and Coby Miller of McConnelsville, a grandson Tatum Scott Meadows and his beloved dog Zeus. He is preceded in death by his brother, Chris Meadows (1992). Services will be held on Sat. June 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Friends may call on the family on Fri. June 14, from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National ALS foundation in Scott's Name. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 14, 2019