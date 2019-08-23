|
Seth Wilkison
Zanesville - Seth J. Wilkison, Jr., 91, of Zanesville, passed away early Wed. Aug. 21, 2019 at home. He was born on Oct. 3, 1927 in Muskingum County, a son of the late Seth and Lilly (Dickerson) Wilkison. He was employed for 34 years at McGraw-Edison and also operated Sagle Auto Electric in Cape Coral, Florida from 1984-1991. He is survived by one daughter Pam Vandagriff. One son Ronald Wilkison. Six grandchildren Troy, Terry, Vicki, Jerrod, Todd, and Rebecca. 18 great-grandchildren and 10 great-greatgrandchildren. One sister Loretta Wilkison. Brother-in-law Bill Loterbaugh. Sister-in-law Nancy Sagle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Anna Lee Wilkison whom he married in 1948 and were together 63 years. Five sisters Elsie, Pauline, Wilma, Alice, and Elizabeth. Four brothers Robert, Clayton, William, and Russell. One son-in-law Jerry Vandagriff.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wed. Aug. 28, 2019 at Wesley Union Cemetery. William Thompson & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family. To sign the online guest book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 23, 2019