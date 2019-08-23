Services
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr
White Cottage, OH 43791
(740) 849-2323
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Wesley Union Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Seth Wilkison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Seth Wilkison


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Seth Wilkison Obituary
Seth Wilkison

Zanesville - Seth J. Wilkison, Jr., 91, of Zanesville, passed away early Wed. Aug. 21, 2019 at home. He was born on Oct. 3, 1927 in Muskingum County, a son of the late Seth and Lilly (Dickerson) Wilkison. He was employed for 34 years at McGraw-Edison and also operated Sagle Auto Electric in Cape Coral, Florida from 1984-1991. He is survived by one daughter Pam Vandagriff. One son Ronald Wilkison. Six grandchildren Troy, Terry, Vicki, Jerrod, Todd, and Rebecca. 18 great-grandchildren and 10 great-greatgrandchildren. One sister Loretta Wilkison. Brother-in-law Bill Loterbaugh. Sister-in-law Nancy Sagle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Anna Lee Wilkison whom he married in 1948 and were together 63 years. Five sisters Elsie, Pauline, Wilma, Alice, and Elizabeth. Four brothers Robert, Clayton, William, and Russell. One son-in-law Jerry Vandagriff.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wed. Aug. 28, 2019 at Wesley Union Cemetery. William Thompson & Son Funeral Home is assisting the family. To sign the online guest book visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Seth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now