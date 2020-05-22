Services
Shane McGrew

Shane McGrew Obituary
Shane McGrew

McConnelsville - Shane McGrew, age 49, of McConnelsville, died at 4:21 a.m. Thursday May 21 at the home of his daughter. He was born January 24, 1971 in Zanesville, Ohio, a son of the late Gary McGrew and Connie Apperson Welsh. He was a maintenance supervisor for ZMHA in Zanesvillle, Ohio. He was president of Wolf Creek Chapter NWTF and past state board member and president of the Morgan County Fair Board. He is survived by 1 son: Ryan (Valerie) McGrew, Waterford, Ohio, and 1 daughter: Shayna (Trevor Ruff) McGrew, Corning, Ohio. Two Grandchildren: Caidynce and Berklee McGrew; 2 brothers: Nathan (Hollie) McGrew, of Hackney, Ohio and Bill (Tara Waits) McGrew of McConnelsville, Ohio; 1 sister, Candy (Mike) Wright of McConnelsville. Preceded in death by his father Gary McGrew, grandfather, Lyle Apperson, an Aunt Trudy Massey.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville, Ohio with Pastor Mike Wells officiating. The friends may call on Monday 2-4, and 6-8 p.m. Burial will be in the Pisgah Cemetery. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 22 to May 24, 2020
