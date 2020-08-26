Shane StapletonDresden - Shane Stapleton, 27, of Columbus, Ohio died Monday morning, August 24, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital.Born June 19, 1993 in Newark, Ohio, he is the son of Rick Stapleton and Lorraine "DD" Perkins Stapleton and was a 2011 graduate of Maysville High School. Shane recently started working at Spartan Logistics in Columbus. He enjoyed the outdoors, basketball, football and his favorite team was Notre Dame. He loved playing on his Xbox and listening to his favorite musical artist, Lil Peep and Juice World.Surviving are his parents Rick Stapleton of Mt. Perry, Ohio and Lorraine "DD" Stapleton of Nashport, Ohio; a sister, Leah Stapleton of Columbus; two nieces, Marley Harrah and Delilah Stapleton; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Jean Stapleton of Walhonding, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Alishia Dernbach of Mansfield, Ohio, Diane (Ted) Strong of Montgomery, Alabama, Shivon Scott of Sebring, Florida, Siobbaine (Brian) See of Greenfield, Ohio, Anthony (Heather) Perkins of Sebring, Florida, Jacqueline (Craig McKnight) Ryan of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Roger (Karen) Stapleton of Walhonding; Randy (Tami) Stapleton of Newark and Rhonda (Mick) Bolon of Wooster, Ohio; his girlfriend, Emma Ross of New Concord, Ohio and several cousins.He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Forrest Stapleton and maternal grandparents, Floyd and Crissy Perkins.Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. till the time of service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Northgate Church Dresden, 10516 Frazeysburg Road, Dresden Ohio with Pastors Mike and Melody Foster officiating.Shane will be laid to rest at New Guilford Cemetery, New Guilford, Ohio.