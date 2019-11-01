Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Diana Crawford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Diana Crawford Obituary
Sharon Diana Crawford

Logan - Sharon Diana Crawford, 73, died at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at her home in Logan, Ohio after an extended battle with ALS. She was born on October 21, 1946 in Kingwood, West Virginia, to the late Jacob M. Weaver, Jr. and Virgalene Evangeline Bucklew. Sharon was a retired RN, was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and watching birds, deer and other wildlife at her home in the Hocking Hills. She loved her granddaughters and her Labrador retrievers. She is survived by her husband of forty-three years Jim Crawford, son Lee (Connie) Sombaty of Westerville, daughter Rebecca (Jeremy) Sombaty-Hilbish of Canton, two granddaughters Lillian and Caitlyn Sombaty and numerous nieces and nephews, brother-in-laws Bob (Jean) Crawford of Logan and Bill Crawford of Roseville, sister-in-law Judy Weaver of Willoughby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Diblasio, brothers Jacob (Mack) Weaver III and George Weaver, brother-in-law Al Diblasio, daughter-in-law Laurie Weaver and nephew Michael Weaver. In accordance with Sharon's wishes there will be no calling hours or services. A tasteful cremation has occurred. The family requests that donations be made in Sharon's name to the ALS Association of Central and Southern Ohio. To sign the online guest book please visit

www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -