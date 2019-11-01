|
|
Sharon Diana Crawford
Logan - Sharon Diana Crawford, 73, died at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at her home in Logan, Ohio after an extended battle with ALS. She was born on October 21, 1946 in Kingwood, West Virginia, to the late Jacob M. Weaver, Jr. and Virgalene Evangeline Bucklew. Sharon was a retired RN, was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and watching birds, deer and other wildlife at her home in the Hocking Hills. She loved her granddaughters and her Labrador retrievers. She is survived by her husband of forty-three years Jim Crawford, son Lee (Connie) Sombaty of Westerville, daughter Rebecca (Jeremy) Sombaty-Hilbish of Canton, two granddaughters Lillian and Caitlyn Sombaty and numerous nieces and nephews, brother-in-laws Bob (Jean) Crawford of Logan and Bill Crawford of Roseville, sister-in-law Judy Weaver of Willoughby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Diblasio, brothers Jacob (Mack) Weaver III and George Weaver, brother-in-law Al Diblasio, daughter-in-law Laurie Weaver and nephew Michael Weaver. In accordance with Sharon's wishes there will be no calling hours or services. A tasteful cremation has occurred. The family requests that donations be made in Sharon's name to the ALS Association of Central and Southern Ohio. To sign the online guest book please visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019