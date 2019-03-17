|
Sharon Duvall
Zanesville - Sharon Sue Duvall, 75, of Zanesville, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at her home. Sharon was born September 4, 1943 to the late John and Jenny (Himmelspach) Dunfee. In addition to her parents, Sharon is also preceded in death by her daughter, Jacqueline L. Rhea.
Sharon leaves to cherish her memory, Her significant other and special friend, Roger Sparrow; daughters, Peggy (Tommy) Martin, Shauna (Michelle) Riley, both of Zanesville; sons, Ronnie (Teresa) Romine, of Cambridge, Billy Herriman, Michael (Jody) Herriman, both of Zanesville, Wayne (Jennifer) Wentland, of East Fultonham; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
You may call on the family Monday, March 18, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on Mar. 17, 2019