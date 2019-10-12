|
|
Sharon Gasset Eblin
Columbus - Formerly of Columbus, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving husband. She was born September 27, 1949. She was a retired employee of Western Electric and Seimers Meats .
Sharon is survived by her husband Harvey Eblin. Many relatives and friends. Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington.
As per her request she will be cremated. To view or sign online guestbook for the family please go to:
www.chutewiley.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019