Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
Sharon Gasset Eblin


1949 - 2019
Sharon Gasset Eblin Obituary
Sharon Gasset Eblin

Columbus - Formerly of Columbus, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving husband. She was born September 27, 1949. She was a retired employee of Western Electric and Seimers Meats .

Sharon is survived by her husband Harvey Eblin. Many relatives and friends. Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington.

As per her request she will be cremated. To view or sign online guestbook for the family please go to:

www.chutewiley.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
