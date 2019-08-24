|
|
Sharon Grace Neff
Roseville - Sharon Grace Neff, 67, of Roseville, Ohio died unexpectedly at 5:16 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Genesis Hospital Emergency room.
She was born February 3, 1952 in Zanesville, the first daughter of the late William and Anna Belle (nee: Schooley) Lantz, Jr.
Sharon graduated from Crooksville High School in the Class of 1970. She had worked as manager for over 20 years at Frame's Market in McLuney. She had a serious passion for quilting and created many beautiful works of art with that craft. She loved raising a garden, loved all flowers and used them to adorn her home. Sharon enjoyed going for rides and dearly loved family get-togethers as her family meant the world to her. She loved to bake and was renowned for her wonderful homemade pies, cakes cookies and many other fine desserts. Sharon was well known for her 'older sister' persona. She attended of Deavertown United Methodist Church.
Left to mourn her death is her beloved husband of 38 years, Craig Neff; her son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Angela Sherrick; her sisters and their spouses, Anita and Dave McHenry, Tina and Eric Ewing and Janet and Robbie Swingle; her brothers and their spouses, Donald and Rose Ann Lantz, Bill and Tina Lantz, Forest and Lori Lantz and Mark Lantz and her beloved granddaughter, Carrisa Sherrick.
Welcoming Sharon into her Eternal home with the Lord are many loved ones including her parents and her younger brother, Darrel Lantz.
Sharon's family will welcome visitors 2-4 and 6-8 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services and a celebration of Sharon's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, August 26 with Pastor Larry Taylor presenting the service. She will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery near Roseville.
Memorial contributions may be made in Sharon's name to the Perry County Cancer Alliance, P.O. Box 724, New Lexington. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 24, 2019