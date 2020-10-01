Sharon L. Duell
Newburgh, IN - Sharon L. Duell, 79, Newburgh, IN, passed away September 30, 2020.
Sharon Laine Dozer was born in Zanesville, OH, May 31, 1941. After graduating high school in 1959, she went to work at Spitzer Motors, Columbus, OH where she met David L. Duell and began a life together, moving with his work at Chrysler Corporation and raising two sons In 1979, they purchased an automotive dealership, Evansville Chrysler Plymouth in Evansville, IN (now Duell's Automotive Group, Evansville Kia and Evansville Hyundai). Sharon was an active member of the "Chrysler Crew" at the dealership, while also pursuing her dream of an undergraduate and a Master's degree at the University of Southern Indiana. She served on many nonprofit and charity boards in Evansville, namely Albion Fellows Bacon Center, Santa Clothes Club, Advisory Council of Ivy Tech, Ellis Park Foundation, American Red Cross, and the Washington Avenue Health Center.
Whether with her husband, family or friends, Sharon enjoyed many adventures through travel. A few notable trips included dog sledding, Antarctic expedition, Amazon river cruise, riding camels in Egypt, and zip lining wherever she could find one. In most recent years she enjoyed a slower pace discovering all the beauty within the United States.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Duell; grandson, Ian Duell; father, James Dozer; mother, Frances Drumm; sister, Judy Cooperrider McLeese, and stepmother, Dorothy Dozer Sloan.
Sharon is survived by her sons, Doug (Anne) Duell and Greg Duell; grandchildren, Justin (Randal) Duell and Miranda (Jared) Beamer; great grandson, Collin Duell; brother, Gordon Dozer; sister, Kelli Gallagher, and special friend, Roger Gwaltney.
Celebration of Life Visitation will be held at Alexander Funeral Home Newburgh Chapel, Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1:00-6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Albion Fellows Bacon Center. Condolences may be made online at www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com
