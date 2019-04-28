Sharon L. Parrill



Zanesville - Sharon L. Parrill, 58, of Zanesville, died at 5:08 P.M. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, Zanesville. She was born January 20, 1961in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Franklin and Melva Hostetter Hill. She was employed by Riesbeck's in the bakery department. Sharon was an amazing crafter who was able to take anything and make something out of it. She loved her family dearly.



Surviving are her husband, Timothy A. Parrill Sr.; three sons, Tim (Stephanie) Parrill Jr.; David (Lisa) Parrill and Jesse (Kala) Parrill; five grandchildren; Seth, Lacey, Amy, Erica and Promise; four sisters, Debra (Ray) Reavely, Kathy (Joe) Fell, Joyce (Terry) Byers and Dawn (James) Dillon.



Friends and family may call from 5-8 P.M. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, where services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Keith Wyatt officiating. She will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.



Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 28, 2019