Sharon Lee Mayle
Zanesville - Sharon Lee Mayle, 74 of Zanesville, died, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at her home following a lengthy illness.
Sharon is survived by three daughters: Tonia Jill (Rick) Mayle; Wendy (Nathan) Hill and Karen (Mike) Walker; two sons: Michael (Felicia) Croston and Richard (Tracey) Mayle, Jr.; fifteen grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2 - 4 & 6 - 8 PM, Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home. Visitation will be also held Friday, February 7, 2020, from 11 till 12 at Baker Street Church of God, with services to follow at noon. To read the full obituary or sign the online register book please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020