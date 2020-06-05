Sharon NormanFultonham - Sharon Lee Norman, 70, of Fultonham, passed away at 12:01 a.m. Friday June 5, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. She was born on May 27, 1950 in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Roger Drake and Nancy Van Allen-Shiplett. Sharon was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Sharon loved to cook, enjoyed shopping on QVC, loved to give gifts to her family and friends and just enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.She is survived by one daughter Susan (Terry) Dunn. One son Danny (Shala) Norman. Four grandchildren Austin Dunn, Andrea (Nate) Funk, Brittany Cox, and Levi Norman. Two great-grandchildren Gatlin Funk and Adalie McFadden. Two sisters Marsha (Charlie) Brock and Teresa (Chris) Parlin. One brother Bob (Judy) Drake. An aunt and a great aunt. Eight nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Daniel P. Norman. Her infant twin sister Shirley Drake.Private services for the family will be held at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Miller officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. To sign the online guest book visit