Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Rollins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Rollins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Rollins Obituary
Sharon Rollins

Junction City - Sharon K. Rollins, 71, of Junction City passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born on June 15, 1948 in Shawnee, OH to the late Earl and Laverna (Stickdorn) Simpson. Sharon was a retired STNA. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and going on trips to Tennessee and the Amish country.

Sharon is survived by her children Dan (Mary) Hazlett, Rodney (Marshille) Hazlett, Robert (Walter Jeffreys) Hazlett, Kimberly (William) McCutcheon; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, sisters Thelma (Harold) Hazlett, Virginia Rodgers; brother David (Phyllis) Simpson, nieces, nephews and step children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond Rollins, 2 great grandchildren, sisters Wilma Stiles and Betty Everett.

In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private Funeral Service will be held by the family. Interment will follow in Shawnee Cemetery, Shawnee, OH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Hill Baptist Church or FAIRHOPE Hospice in the memory of Sharon. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -