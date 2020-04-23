|
Sharon Rollins
Junction City - Sharon K. Rollins, 71, of Junction City passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born on June 15, 1948 in Shawnee, OH to the late Earl and Laverna (Stickdorn) Simpson. Sharon was a retired STNA. She cherished spending time with her grandchildren and going on trips to Tennessee and the Amish country.
Sharon is survived by her children Dan (Mary) Hazlett, Rodney (Marshille) Hazlett, Robert (Walter Jeffreys) Hazlett, Kimberly (William) McCutcheon; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, sisters Thelma (Harold) Hazlett, Virginia Rodgers; brother David (Phyllis) Simpson, nieces, nephews and step children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond Rollins, 2 great grandchildren, sisters Wilma Stiles and Betty Everett.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private Funeral Service will be held by the family. Interment will follow in Shawnee Cemetery, Shawnee, OH. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Hill Baptist Church or FAIRHOPE Hospice in the memory of Sharon. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Times Recorder from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020