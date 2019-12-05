Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
Sharon Stepleton


1946 - 2019
Sharon Stepleton Obituary
Sharon Stepleton

Zanesville - Sharon L. Stepleton, 73, passed away on Wednesday December 4, 2019 while in the care of the Willow Haven Nursing Home of Zanesville. She was born in Newark, Ohio on May 5, 1946 to Roy and Evelyn (Gilmore) Bond. She enjoyed fishing, playing Bingo, doing arts & crafts, watching I Love Lucy, and her cats.

Sharon is survived by her brothers, Raymond (Vivian) Bond of Zanesville, Larry (Thelma) Bond of Circleville, her sister, Sue Ellison of Spanway, Washington; as well as many nieces and nephews; including Charleen Wood.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Archie Bond.

Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Sharon at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls on Monday, December 9th from 11AM to 1PM. Services will follow at 1PM. Pastor Aaron Bounds will officiate services, and a care-filled cremation will follow per her wishes. The Family wishes to extend their gratitude to Genesis Hospice and Peggy Morrison, the Willow Haven Care Center and her loving crew from Community Ambulance for the wonderful care they provided.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
