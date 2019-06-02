Services
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Zanesville - Shawn Michael Graham, 44, of Zanesville, Ohio. Shawn was born September 12, 1974 to Gary G. and the late Carol S. (Browning) Graham. In addition to his mother, Shawn is also preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil F. and Gertrude E. Graham, and Roy and Leotta Browning; an aunt, Iva Lea Graham; uncle and aunt, Bob and Roberta "Berttie" Smith.

Shawn leaves to cherish his memory, his dedicated father and best friend, Gary G. Graham; an uncle, Virgil R. Graham; cousins, Tim (Mary Ann) Graham, and Sherrie Graham; and a host of numerous cousins, other family and friends, including his church family of Norval Park Church of Christ.

Shawn graduated from West Muskingum High School in 1994. During High School, Shawn was an active band member, where he played percussion. He went on to attend classes at MATC. Shawn was an avid sports fan of both men's and women's sports. He kept up with all the NFL, NBA, MLB and Big 10 sports teams. He was especially passionate about his Ohio State Buckeyes. Shawn also enjoyed visiting amusement parks and riding the rides, especially the rollercoasters. He even spent a summer working for Cedar Point. Shawn also worked for Big Bear and also Dollar General. He will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Genesis Hospice in Shawn's honor. You may call on the family Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with funeral service Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m., all to be held at Burrell Funeral Services. Minister Keith Kress officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from June 2 to June 3, 2019
