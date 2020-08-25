1/
Shawn Michael Cash
Shawn Michael Cash

Sidney - Shawn Michael Cash, 42, passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 surrounded by his parents at OSU Medical Center after a 22 month battle with cancer. He was born January 1, 1978 in Zanesville, Ohio. Shawn was a gentle soul who loved Comic Book Collecting, Classic Rock and Roll Music and Pro Wrestling. He was a 1996 graduate of Sidney High School where he was a 4 yr starter in their soccer program. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and Chorus. He attended Ohio State University and Columbus State from 1996-2000. Shawn is survived by his loving parents, Ellen and Thomas Hempfling; girlfriend of 20 yrs Lara Matzig; dear friends, Nic and Jarrod Beard; numerous uncles, aunts and other friends. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to OSU Medical Center are deeply appreciated. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.




Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
