Shawn Michael Cash
Sidney - Shawn Michael Cash, 42, passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 surrounded by his parents at OSU Medical Center after a 22 month battle with cancer. He was born January 1, 1978 in Zanesville, Ohio. Shawn was a gentle soul who loved Comic Book Collecting, Classic Rock and Roll Music and Pro Wrestling. He was a 1996 graduate of Sidney High School where he was a 4 yr starter in their soccer program. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and Chorus. He attended Ohio State University and Columbus State from 1996-2000. Shawn is survived by his loving parents, Ellen and Thomas Hempfling; girlfriend of 20 yrs Lara Matzig; dear friends, Nic and Jarrod Beard; numerous uncles, aunts and other friends. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to OSU Medical Center are deeply appreciated. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL. Visit www.schoedinger.com
