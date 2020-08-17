1/
Sheila Hart
Zanesville - Sheila Ann Hart, 61, of Zanesville, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Sheila was born on May 1, 1959 to Hubert L. and the late Donna F. (DeLong) Hart. In addition to her beloved mother, Sheila is also preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Hart; and her significant other of several years, Jimmy White.

Sheila leaves to cherish her memory, her father, Hubert Lee Hart; her beloved children, Christopher (Sue) Nicholas, Amanda (Ronald) Butcher, Amy (Shyrone) Draughn, and Kathy (Charles) Huff; her brother, Michael "Lee" (Sally) DeLong; sisters, Sandra Hart-Frye, Juanita (David) Courtney, and Bonnie Hart; grandchildren, Brianna, Ronald III "Tre", Anabel, Abigail, Adelynn, Brayden, Bentley, Zane, Harlyn and Zuri; her beloved pet dog, Meryl; and a host of other family members and friends.

Sheila enjoyed time spent shopping. She especially enjoyed finding her own treasures through yard sales and thrift shopping. You could find Sheila at any time with her coffee cup, 24/7. She often enjoyed her TV programs, including TV Land, the Golden Girls and paranormal investigative programs. In her free time, Sheila may have been found enjoying a card game with her family and friends. She loved caring for her dog, Meryl. Above all else, Sheila enjoyed the times spent at family gatherings, with her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

You may call on the family Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, in Lowell, Ohio. Per CDC recommendation, all guests will be asked to wear a self-provided face covering. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burrell Funeral Services - Zanesville
414 LaSalle Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-453-7343
