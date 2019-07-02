Sheila Louise Hiles



Crooksville - Sheila Louise Hiles, 63, of Crooksville went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the afternoon hours of Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.



She was born on July 12, 1955, the middle daughter to Larry and Delores Ewing.



Sheila and her family have always been very close, whether it be working or worshiping together. She worked for many years as a routing technician for her family's company, Nationwide Express Services and was formerly employed by Genesis Healthcare as a surgical technician and assisted in the department of dietetics.



As like the rest of the Ewing family, Sheila was a devoted member of the Rose Farm Church of Christ. While in attendance, she and her siblings and parents would sing and dedicate songs of worship to their Lord because, "To sing, is to pray twice". As anyone who knew Sheila would know, she was a very devout Christian, always pouring her time, energy and effort into reading and understanding the sacred scriptures contained within the Bible. She is surely going to be missed by her family and friends.



Left in this life to cherish and remember Sheila are her mother, Delores (née: Helmstetter) of Crooksville; her son, Shadd Hiles; her sisters, Noreen Satterfield, Eileen (Frank) Jenkins and Diana (Todd) Brown and her brother, Eric (Tina) Ewing.



Welcoming Sheila into eternal life are her father, Lawrence Ewing; her sister, Carolyn Howell and her brother-in-law, Steve Satterfield.



The family would like to invite all friends to visit from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM, Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. A Christian Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 6 at Sheila's holy earthly home, Rose Farm Church of Christ, 13893 2nd Street, Crooksville with Pastor Larry Taylor and Pastor John Moore rendering the services. Sheila will then be laid to rest in Iliff Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Sheila's honor to the Rose Farm Church of Christ.



You may read the obituary, sign the Online Register Book (Memory Wall) and share a special memory with the family at www.goebelfuneralhome.com. Published in the Times Recorder on July 2, 2019