Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
View Map
Sheila Mae Bailey

Zanesville - Sheila Mae Bailey, 73 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, surrounded by her loving family on February 19, 2019. She was 73 years old.

Sheila was born in Jackson, Ohio on December 1, 1945. She is the daughter of the late Arthur and Pauline (Reiner) West. She dedicated her life to her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Sheila is survived by her two sons, Lyman "Buddy" Bailey and David Bailey; her three grandchildren, Rebecca, Emily and Katie Bailey; her four great-grandchildren, Addyson, Alayna, Paxton and Robert; her siblings, Connie Bocook, Thomas West and Rita Frazier.

In addition to her parents, Sheila is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Lyman G. Bailey Sr. who passed away on January 3, 2019; her brothers, Cassel West, Darryl "Tink" West, Harold "Blink" West, Gary West and her sister, Shelby Smith.

Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours from 4 to 6 pm on Friday, February 22, 2019 and from 11 to 1 pm Saturday at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be 1 pm Saturday. Pastor Marc Caton will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 21, 2019
