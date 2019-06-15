|
Shelley Kirkbride
Zanesville - Shelley Elaine Kirkbride, 66, of Zanesville, went to be with The Lord in her Heavenly home on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:08 a.m. Shelley was born June 26, 1952 to the late Dewey and Betty (Wells) Kirkbride. In addition to her parents, Shelley is also preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Jeff Jewell and Jack Shepherd; nephew, Christopher Kirkbride; niece, Keri Kirkbride; and great-niece, Allison Shepherd.
Shelley leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Jerry Kirkbride, of Zanesville; sisters, Donna (Dick) (Kirkbride) Humphrey, Linda Jewell, and Bobbi Dicks, all of Zanesville; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; honorary family members, Angie and Cary Grandstaff, and John Owens; as well as many other friends and family.
Shelley nourished countless young minds in her 30 plus years working as a teacher for both Zanesville and Cambridge City Schools. She was an active member of the Northside Church of the Nazarene. Shelley also dedicated at least 10 years to jail ministry in her area. As an aunt, Shelley can be described as the central figure for fond memories of her many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.
You may call on the family Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Cremation will follow. A repass meal will be held following the services, at the Northside Church of the Nazarene, 739 Francis St., in Zanesville BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 15, 2019