Shelly Ann KendallRoseviile - Shelly Ann (Moore) Kendall, 56, born January 3, 1964 in Zanesville, Ohio, passed away at her sister's home at 5:25 a.m. on Monday August 10, 2020 after losing a courageous 4-month battle with cancer. Shelly was the daughter of Bob and Ellen (Wood) Mason and the late James A. Moore, Sr.Shelly attended Sheridan High School, class of 1982, and Ohio University. Shelly had an extreme love of horses and was very talented in training and riding. At 15, Shelly began training race horses for a local enthusiast and then continued to exercise her talents throughout her lifetime. Shelly also enjoyed music, singing, playing pool, swimming, and hanging out with family, friends, and her beloved dog, Macy. In addition to her father, Shelly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Iva Melissa (Gay) Peck and Vernon "Pop" Groves, Thomas E. and Sue Wood,Sr., and Sumner and Hazel Moore; three uncles Michael Wood, Paul Wood, and Jeff Norris; an aunt Carol Ann Hall; and close friends, Hayward "Gene" Hall and Scott Fountain.Shelly is survived by her mother; three children Eric (Chelsie) Kendall of Fultonham, Jeffrey Scott "Scotty" Gleason,Jr., and Josee Ann Gleason of the home. Six grandchildren Jaden, Jordan, Adrian, and Bryson Kendall, and Brayden and Braylee Cooper; five siblings James A. Moore, Jr. and Selena (Ed) Lewellen of Zanesville, and Timi (Tom) Bussey and Valerie (Todd) Wiggins both of Roseville, and Jamie Moore of Kentucky; nine nieces and nephews; twelve great nieces and nephews; close aunts Donita Chapman and Vickie Norris; best friend Travis Lyon; and several close friends too numerous to mention.The family would like to extend a special thank you to dear friends, Jeffrey Gleason, Sr., Rick Radcliff, Vickie Lafollette, and the late Hayward "Gene" Hall for helping the family care for Shelly during her illness.Friends may call from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday August 12, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday August 13, 2020 with Pastor Nathan Nordine officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery.