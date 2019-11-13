|
Shelly Lynn Durant
Avondale - Shelly Lynn (Etters) Durant, 49, of Avondale, passed away Tue. Nov. 12, 2019. She was born on October 6, 1970 in Zanesville. She was a registered nurse.
She is survived by her father Norman Etters, her mother Ethel (Gary) Hollenbaugh. One brother David (Shirley) Etters. Two sisters Sharon (Eddie) Love and Sgt. 1st Class Dorthy (Sam) Sosene. Several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday November 15, 2019 at WILLIAM THOMPSON & SON FUNERAL HOME 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday November 16, 2019. Burial will be in Mount Horeb Cemetery. To sign the online guest book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019