Sherman "Bill" Bickford
1930 - 2020
Sherman "Bill" Bickford

Zanesville - Sherman "Bill" Bickford age 90, of Zanesville, OH formerly of Cumberland, OH passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 22, 1930 in High Hill, OH a son of the late John and Lillie Perkins Bickford.

He worked for the Gould-National Batteries Co. for over 24 years, Monroe Grading, and eventually retired from the Rolling Hills School District working in the maintenance department. He mowed and dug graves at the Cumberland Cemetery for 30 plus years. Bill loved mowing his grass, being outside, talking to people, and mostly spending time with family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a grandson Robby McKinney: 5 brothers Wade, Walter, Jim, Herman, and Wayne Bickford; 5 sisters Mary Wilson, Leora Knapp, Cecyl Brewer, Nellie Crawford, and Pauline Miller.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Betty Nadene Morrison Bickford, whom he married September 4, 1948; 4 children William (Judy) Bickford, Donnie (Pam) Bickford, Nada (Mark) McKinney, and Bobby (Kristi) Bickford; grandchildren Tina Danford, Bill (Shelly) Bickford, Brad (Karrie), Chad (Jenn), and Adam (Rachel) Bickford, Ryan (Christy) McKinney, Adessa (Ryan) Eskridge, and Kyle (Elizabeth) Bickford; great-grandchildren Chantell and C.J. (Fiancée Katie) Danford, Tristen and Taylor Bickford, Tessa, Zoe, and Charlee Ann Bickford, Mailey Bickford, Caroline McKinney, Elliott Rose and Jacob Eskridge, and Rhett Bickford; great-great-grandson Brantley Bickford; several nieces, nephews and special people to Bill: Susan Hunter and Eric Poland.

The family will receive friends for visitation Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will be observed Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Keith Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Cumberland Cemetery in Cumberland, OH. Masks will be required as health permits and social distancing observed.

Memorial contributions may be directed in Bill's honor to the Genesis Hospice Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701. Please join us in remembering Bill by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
609 West St.
Caldwell, OH 43724
(740) 732-1311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1 entry
October 7, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
