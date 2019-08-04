Services
1948 - 2019
Sherry McCormick Obituary
Sherry McCormick

Zanesville - Sherry L. McCormick, 71 of Zanesville, passed away August 2, 2019 at her residence.

She was born February 2, 1948 in Muskingum County, daughter of the late Orlando P. Hunt and Dorothy M. Catlett Hunt. She was a member of Ohio Hills Sportsman's Club and Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary member. Sherry was big animal lover and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Lynn (Ryan) Hague; sisters Judy (Larry) Gilbert, Roxanne (Tom) Fraunfelter, Vicki (Clyde) Hina, Coni (Rob) Greiner; grandchildren, Dakota McElfresh, Delaney Hague, Hunter Hague, Mayci Hague and Sean McCormick; great-grandchild Jaxx McElfresh.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Tom R. McCormick; brothers Jim Hunt and Rick E. Hunt.

A private graveside service has taken place.

Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 4, 2019
