Sherry Steele
Zanesville - Sherry Lee Steele, age 74 of Zanesville, OH, died 2:10 AM, Monday, August 31, 2020, at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, after a sudden illness.
She was born Friday, July 12, 1946, in Newhall, CA the daughter of Manuel Hall and Patricia (Clark) Hall. She was married to Robert W. Steele, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1997.
She was Catholic by faith and enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandkids. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by one son, Robert (Richie) Steele, Jr. of Inman, SC; two daughters, Candida M. (Allen) Reed, and Crystal A. (Joseph) Gooden all of Zanesville; seven grandchildren, Travis E. Compston, Mikel R. Compston, Shykielah N. Evans, Shaheem J. Gooden, Grayson R. Steele, Alis N. Compston, and Sedrah D. Rivera; 25 great grandchildren; one brother and one sister, Mary Alexander and Ronny Hall, several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two sons, Travis E. Steele and Robert K. Steele, and brothers Danny, Donny, and Johnny Hall.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com
.