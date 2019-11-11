|
Sheryl Lea Berry
Newark - Sheryl Lea Berry, 74, of Newark passed at 6:45 P.M. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation.
She was born on Friday, November 9, 1945 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Roland Frederich and Lucille Hickman Frederich.
Sheryl was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Newark where she was a member of the choir and taught kids choir. She was a teacher for 48 years retired from Tri-Valley and also taught at Westview. She was everyone's favorite teacher. Sheryl loved to garden, had a passion for reading, and was an amazing seamstress. She loved all her pets and was a true animal lover.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Berry; a daughter, Anissa (Russ) Mitchell of Florida; step-son Terry (Rochelle) Berry; step-daughter Holly (Brandon) Thomas; nine grandchildren, Elijah, Isaiah and Sophia Mitchell, Trent and Tate Berry, Karter and Ellison Jones, and Autumn and Austin Jones; and many cousins.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends may call 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Bryan and Hardwick Funeral Home. No funeral service will be held.
Memorial contributions can be made in Sheryl's name to AdventHealth Foundation Parkinson OutReach Center 601 East Rollins Street Mailbox 47 Orlando, FL 32803. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Sheryl's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019