Shirley A. Adams

Shirley A. Adams Obituary
Shirley A. Adams

Zanesville - Shirley A. Adams, 85, of Zanesville, died at 5:16 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. She was born July 26, 1934, in Zanesville, a daughter of the late Robert Flynn and Bernice Swingle Gifford. She had worked at Essex Wire for ten years, Brighton Ice Cream and babysat her grandchildren and great granddaughter.

Surviving are her children, Russ (Terri) Adams and Debbie (John) Shaner; three grandchildren, Jason Tisonyai, Mikeala (Alex) Nash and Joshua Tisonyai; a great granddaughter, Tyler Nash; siblings, Barbara Bess and James (Shirley) Ramsey; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Robert, John, Patricia and Nancy; Special Aunt Beulah Garrett.

Friends and family may call from 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, where funeral services will be held at 7 P.M. Cremation to follow the service.

To send a note of condolence to the family, order flowers or comfort food, visit: www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at 740-452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
