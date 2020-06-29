Shirley A. BoughnerMcConnelsville - Shirley A. (Fox) Boughner, 83, of McConnelsville went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.Shirley was born in Cumberland on April 11, 1937. She is the daughter of the late James H. and Opal J. (Alton) Fox. She graduated from Cumberland High School and the Meredith Business College and was a member of Central Trinity United Methodist Church in Zanesville. She enjoyed working in the yard and taking care of her cats, but most especially she loved her family!Shirley is survived by her two children, Jim (Tammy) Scott, Tammy (Dwayne) Blevins; her five step-daughters, Linda (Del) Adolph, Beckie Sanders, Debbie (Ray) Fleming, Jackie Campbell and Lorie Havens; her grandchildren, David Scott, Adina Scott, Robert Riggs, Jayme Blevins, Brenden Blevins and Abigail Blevins; her step-grandchildren, Kelley Miller, Kyle Pickrell and Kraig Pickrell; her great grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, John G. "Jack" Boughner, who passed away in 2017; her daughter, Lynn Riggs and her sister, Lois Moore.Visitation will be held 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday. Pastor Steve Judson will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Memorial Park Cemetery.