Shirley A. Robison
1935 - 2020
Shirley A. Robison

Zanesville - Shirley A. Robison, 85, of Zanesville, died at 1:15 P.M. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at her home. She was born April 25, 1935, in Muskingum County, a daughter of the late Karl and Isabelle Lawson Walpole Norman. She was a member of Central Trinity United Methodist Church and worked at JCPenney and First Trust and Savings Bank. Shirley was a member of West Muskingum Lions Club and Eastern Star of Irville.

She is survived by two sons, Rusty (Rebecca) Robison and Scott (Michelle) Robison; two daughters, Kimberly A. Maxwell and Kelly Lynn (George) Patterson; two grandchildren, Anita (Dr. Michael) Murphy and Amanda (Michael) Piolata; three great-grandchildren, Anna Faye Piolata, Ava Louise Piolata, and Joshua Allen Murphy; and her precious cat, Suzy Q.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. "Robbie" Robison, whom she married April 25, 1954 and died January 8, 2017; two sisters, Betty Walpole and Helen Louise Mason Shirer; a brother, James E. Walpole, Sr.; and a son-in-law, Myron Maxwell.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 14, 2020, with Chaplain Nathan Nordine officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Robbie, at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice-Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
AUG
13
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
