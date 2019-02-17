Shirley A. Williams



Zanesville - Shirley Ann (Hinkston) Williams, 87, passed away at The Oaks At Bethesda on Saturday, February 16th, 2019. Born October 25th, 1931 in Lafayette, IN, she is preceded in death by her parents, Walter Earl Hinkston and Bessie Ellen (Shaw) Hinkston, as well as her sister Dorothy (Hinkston) Kopchak and granddaughter Katie Jean Williams.



She is survived by her children Dianna (John) Finnigan, Jeffery (Mary) Williams, Gale Williams-Thompson and Stan Williams, Jr. She had 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



She was a long-time member of Coburn United Methodist Church. She loved animals, especially her dogs and birds. She was a member of Central Ohio Bird Fanciers and was well known breeding many champion canaries.



Visitation will be held Tuesday February 19th, 2019 at 11 A.M. till time of funeral service at 1 P.M. at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. Private graveside services will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville at a later date.



Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 17, 2019