Shirley A.(McMillan) Boley

Shirley A.(McMillan) Boley

New Lexington - Shirley A. (McMillan) Boley 81, passed away Friday, 24, 2010 at Genesis Healthcare Center. She was born July 11, 1939 in Zanesville to the late William H. and Mary Genevieve McMillan. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Shirley loved to cook and worked as a cook in the New Lexington School System for over 30 years and later retired from the Alpha Juvenile Program in 2012.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Wayne (Gene) Boley who she Married April 5, 1958. Her children Rhonda (Bob) Kottyan, Somerset, Lori (Joe) Hatem, New Lexington, Tammy Bush, Somerset, Lisa (Rick) Shumaker, New Lexington. 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren,several nieces and nephews, and her beloved pet Max. Special friend and neighbor,Tom Callahan. Calling hours will be held from 4~7 pm Tuesday at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Rehoboth Cemetery. Friends are all invited to the K of C Hall, 800 N Main St. for a luncheon and refreshments. www.chutewiley.com.




Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
(740) 342-1273
