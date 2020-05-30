Shirley Ann NienhausSOMERSET - Shirley Ann Nienhaus, 80, of Somerset, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her residence.Shirley was born August 3, 1939 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ernest L. and Oma Garey Dupler.She is survived by her children, Sheila (Fred) Adkins of Westerville, Sherry (Greg) Ault of Zanesville, Sheryl (Paul) Cooney of Thornville and Tony (Lori) Nienhaus of Glenford; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. Nienhaus (1998); an infant son, Joey Nienhaus; a sister, Linda Middleton; and a brother, Steve Dupler.At Shirley's request, there will be a caring cremation, with a private burial in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery.Memorial Contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, P.O. Box 132, Somerset, Ohio 43783.Bope-Thomas Funeral Home in Somerset is entrusted with the arrangements.