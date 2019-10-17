|
Shirley Ann Offenbacher
Muskegon - Shirley Ann Offenbacher died on September 14, 2019, at the Chestnut Fields Nursing Home in Muskegon, Michigan. She was 88 years old.
Mrs. Offenbacher was born on August 2, 1931 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond and Margret Campbell. She attended school in Philo, Ohio, and studied at The Meredith College in Zanesville. She married George Earl Offenbacher on August 27, 1949 at the St. John Lutheran Church. The newlyweds moved to Dayton, Ohio where George worked in the tool and die industry. Two children, Steven and Deborah were born in Dayton.
Shirley kept the family home and raised the children. Always cheerful, she was a wonderful cook. Her dining room was the center of activity for family, friends and guests. An avid bowler and bridge player, she enjoyed neighborhood parties and visiting with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Offenbacher is survived by her daughter Deborah, her sister Peggy Glaub, her brother John Offenbacher, and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband George and her son Steven.
Mrs. Offenbacher will be remembered at a memorial officiated by Minister William Meaige beginning at 5:00 PM on October 26 at North Terrace Church of Christ, 1420 Brandywine Blvd, Zanesville. All are welcome to attend and share memories of Shirley's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the (act.alz.org).
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019