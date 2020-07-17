1/1
Shirley Ann Sebaugh
1932 - 2020
Shirley Ann Sebaugh

Zanesville - Shirley Ann Sebaugh, 88 of Zanesville, died 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Oaks at Northpointe. She was born Saturday, April 9, 1932, in Zanesville, the daughter of Vilas Paxson and Elsie (Messerly) Paxson and was married to Clyde G. Sebaugh who preceded her in death.

Shirley was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, a homemaker and mother of eight children.

Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Fr. Jan C.P. Sullivan, P.P. as Celebrant. Shirley will laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Zanesville Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made to Christ Table, 28 South Sixth Street, Zanesville, OH 43701, in Shirley's memory. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com






Published in Times Recorder from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
