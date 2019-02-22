Services
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
900 Old Hartford Road
Owensboro, KY 42303
(270) 683-1505
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
900 Old Hartford Road
Owensboro, KY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
900 Old Hartford Road
Owensboro, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Menzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Watson Menzie


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Ann Watson Menzie Obituary
Shirley Ann Watson Menzie

Owensboro - Shirley Ann Watson Menzie, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born January 30, 1938 in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late William Talbert and Edna Mae Mitchell Watson.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Ronald Wayne Menzie in 2004; and her sister, Karen Mae Christly.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sloane Ann Payne (Paul); her son, Tim Menzie (Janet); six grand-kids; 4 great grand-kids; several nieces and nephews; her beloved four-legged canine friends, Bonnie Grace, Violet and Mae; and her feline friend, Ally.

The memorial service for Shirley Ann Menzie will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. till time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memories and condolences for the family of Shirley Ann Menzie may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now