Shirley Ann Watson Menzie
Owensboro - Shirley Ann Watson Menzie, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born January 30, 1938 in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late William Talbert and Edna Mae Mitchell Watson.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Ronald Wayne Menzie in 2004; and her sister, Karen Mae Christly.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sloane Ann Payne (Paul); her son, Tim Menzie (Janet); six grand-kids; 4 great grand-kids; several nieces and nephews; her beloved four-legged canine friends, Bonnie Grace, Violet and Mae; and her feline friend, Ally.
The memorial service for Shirley Ann Menzie will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. till time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in the Times Recorder on Feb. 22, 2019